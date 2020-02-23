Sentencing to Begin Monday for Man Convicted of Capital Murder in Officer’s Death

Sentencing begins Monday for the man convicted of capital murder in the February 2018 death of a Richardson police officer.

A jury found Brandon McCall guilty Wednesday in the shooting death of Ofc. David Sherrard on Feb. 7, 2018. McCall is also charged with the murder of Rene Gamez II, a crime for which he will be tried at a later date.

A capital murder conviction in Texas comes with one of two punishments -- the death penalty or life in prison without parole. The Collin County District Attorney's Office said it would seek the death penalty for McCall.

Investigators said McCall shot Gamez, who McCall was staying with at the time, inside Gamez's apartment and then shot Sherrard twice as he responded to the "shots fired" call. Sherrard was shot twice in what a prosecutor described in court Tuesday as an ambush.

A man accused in the deadly shooting of two men, including a Richardson police officer, in February 2018 pleaded not guilty Monday morning in a Collin County courtroom.

McCall was hospitalized after the incident and an officer who arrested McCall at his hospital bed wore a body camera. That footage was shown to the jury Tuesday.

"You killed a cop tonight," the officer says McCall in the video. Footage showed McCall deny it and say "No, nothing was wrong" and then cry. The officer testified in court Tuesday and told the jury that he believed it was all an act.

Investigators found three weapons -- a rifle and two shotguns -- inside the room where they believe McCall opened fire on police.

Sherrard did not fire his weapon during the incident, an investigator testified. Sherrard was shot with two rifle rounds: "center mass" or the center of his body, and at point-blank range.

Sherrard, 37, was a 14-year veteran of the Richardson Police Department.

Richardson Chief of Police Jimmy Spivey holds a news conference Feb. 8, 2018, regarding the fatal shooting of 14-year police officer David Sherrard.