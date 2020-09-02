Scooters Temporarily Banned From Dallas Streets

Wednesday could mark the beginning of the end of scooters in Dallas – at least for some time.

The city’s Transportation Department will halt the use of the scooters citing public safety concerns and consultation with the Dallas Police Department. Officials say complaints included claims that both companies and riders failed to adhere to the dockless vehicle ordinance and posed a public safety issue.

"We have received complaints about scooters and would like to make substantial changes to the scooter program," Transportation Director Mike Rogers said in a released statement. "The changes will include public safety considerations so that the city may have safe modes of alternative transportation."

Scooter operators must stop operation by Wednesday, Sept. 2 and the scooters must be off the streets by Friday, Sept. 4.

The Dallas Police Department and Transportation Department will hold meetings with residents, business owners and vendors to discuss public safety and solutions while the scooters remain off the road.