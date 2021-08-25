Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts' Passing Prompts Stroll Down Memory Lane for Dallas Artist

Frank Campagna has a reputation working with Texas artists to showcase their work at his Kettle Art gallery in Deep Ellum, but his name is known beyond the neighborhood that bears the Campagna signature on many of its murals.

"When I read that Charlie died yesterday, it was completely unexpected," Campagna said referring to the passing of Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts. "The think about Charlie is he always dressed impeccably, and always kept perfect timing."

Campagna got closer to Watts than most fans.

"1989 I got a phone call," Campagna said. "I got a phone call asking me would I be available to do a backdrop for the Rolling Stones."

The band was ending its 'Steel Wheels' tour in Dallas, and wanted artwork for a final show party. Campagna said he didn't take the proposal all that seriously until he got to a meeting with corporate sponsors.

"About 10-minutes in, Mick Jagger calls," Campagna recalled. Over speakerphone, the rock icon and Campagna negotiated a price for his artwork. "'He said how about $500?' I said, 'I'll tell you what, $500, I get tickets to both shows, and I'm coming to the party.'"

The deal was done. Campagna saved his ticket stubs and a party table tent that a couple of the band members autographed for him.

"So yeah, there's really three Rolling Stones still left, and what a great combination! I'd love to go see 'em. I don't know about ticket prices," Campagna said laughing.

The Rolling Stones are scheduled to play in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl on November 2.

"Charlie Watts, thank you for all the music," Campagna said. "And Godspeed."

Watts’ publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement that the musician passed away peacefully in a London hospital.