A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the name and arrest of the individuals responsible for the shooting death of a whooping crane.

On Wednesday, Dallas Zoo officials posted on X that the whooping crane chick, which was born at the zoo on June 10, 2023, was found dead with a gunshot wound near Mamou, Louisiana, on Jan. 9.

In June, the whooping crane egg was moved from the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and placed with foster parents Huckleberry and Juniper in Dallas.

In a landmark achievement for the Dallas Zoo, the bird was hatched successfully for the first time in its 136-year history. This was made possible through the collaborative conservation efforts of the zoo and the Whooping Crane Center of Texas.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In September, the Audubon Species Survival Center in Louisiana added the chick to their group of three other whooping crane chicks, and they all waited for a release date.

Finally, in November, the cranes were released at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area, raising the population of whooping cranes in Louisiana to 85.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce our whooping crane chick, released to the wild in November 2023, was found deceased with a fatal gunshot wound on January 9 near Mamou, Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/bz4vmnZyA4 — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) March 13, 2024

Whooping cranes, which are native to North America, are one of the rarest bird species. Unfortunately, they have been classified as endangered since 1970, as reported by Texas Parks and Wildlife. However, their population is showing signs of growth thanks to ongoing conservation efforts.

Harming whooping cranes is strictly prohibited as they are federally endangered species under the Endangered Species Act.

Dallas Zoo On June 10, 2023, the Dallas Zoo successfully hatched a whooping crane chick for the first time.

“Conservation is at the heart of everything we do at the Dallas Zoo,” officials said on X.

“While we often celebrate success stories, the work we so passionately undertake is often marked by challenges and setbacks beyond our control. The impact of this significant loss is felt by everyone involved.”

Multiple organizations, including Dallas Zoo, are offering a reward of at least $12,500.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 985-882-3756 or the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Lake Charles Office at 337-491-2588.