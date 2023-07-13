Dallas Zoo celebrates first-ever successful hatching of an endangered whooping crane

The Dallas Zoo has hatched its very own whooping crane, joining the path of recovery for the species that was once on the brink of extinction.

The chick hit one month on Monday and is "thriving," the zoo announced in a statement.

The zoo said whooping crane chicks are a cinnamon-brown color when they hatch and that the chick's signature snowy white feather coat will start to come in at around four months of age.

Whooping cranes are one of the rarest birds in North America. They have been an endangered species since 1970, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. Their population, however, is increasing amid conservation efforts.

The whooping cranes at the Dallas Zoo are housed at their five-acre off-site breeding facility at the Whooping Crane Center of Texas in Mesquite.

The Whooping Crane Center of Texas is not open to the public. You can follow updates on the chick's journey on the Dallas Zoo twitter account.