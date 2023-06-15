Dallas Zoo's Dollar Days return July 13 and Aug. 8

Round up the family -- the Dallas Zoo's annual Dollar Days are almost here.
The wildly popular discount admission day will be held on July 13 and Aug. 8. Tickets are only $1 and must be purchased online on the zoo's website.
To combat the heat, the zoo will open at 8:30 a.m. on both Dollar Days. The Dallas Zoo said guests should dress accordingly to the weather, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.
Dollar Days will also feature snack shops selling $1 popcorn and cotton candy, $2 frozen treats and chips and $3 sodas.
Guests can park at the zoo for $10 by purchasing parking at the admission booth. The Dallas Zoo recommends guests consider using rideshare apps or using the DART Red Line to avoid traffic.