Dallas Zoo's Dollar Days return July 13 and Aug. 8

Round up the family -- the Dallas Zoo's annual Dollar Days are almost here.

The wildly popular discount admission day will be held on July 13 and Aug. 8. Tickets are only $1 and must be purchased online on the zoo's website.

Dollar Days make the zoo accessible to all and provide an affordable experience the entire family can enjoy.

To combat the heat, the zoo will open at 8:30 a.m. on both Dollar Days. The Dallas Zoo said guests should dress accordingly to the weather, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Dollar Days will also feature snack shops selling $1 popcorn and cotton candy, $2 frozen treats and chips and $3 sodas.

Guests can park at the zoo for $10 by purchasing parking at the admission booth. The Dallas Zoo recommends guests consider using rideshare apps or using the DART Red Line to avoid traffic.

