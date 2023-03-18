Dallas Zoo Announces Name of New Baby Elephant

A new addition to the Dallas Zoo officially has a name, the Zoo announced Friday.

The new baby elephant, born almost three weeks ago, is now named Okubili. Pronounced oh-coo-BEE-lee, the name comes from the Zulu language and means “two” or “duplicate.” The name was picked because Okubili the elephant is the second calf to mother, Mlilo (pronounced ma-LEE-lo) and is almost a duplicate of her.

Mom and Okubili are still bonding and getting to know the rest of the herd behind the scenes and the Dallas Zoo will inform the public when he’s ready to make his public debut.