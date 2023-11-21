Dallas Zoo releases whooping crane chick into natural habitat

The Dallas Zoo's Whooping Crane Center of Texas (WCCT) successfully released a juvenile whopping crane into the wild population in Louisiana on Sunday, Nov. 12.

In June, the whooping crane egg was picked up from the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and then placed with foster parents Huckleberry and Juniper in Dallas.

The chick hatched on June 10 and was quickly adopted by its foster parents.

Zoologists took special care to minimize human interactions with the chick to ensure the bird did not get attached and could be released later.

The Audubon Species Survival Center in Louisiana took the chick in September where it joined three other whooping crane chicks while they waited for a release date.

In November the four colts were released at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area, bringing the population of whooping cranes in Louisiana up to 85.

About the whopping crane