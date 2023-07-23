Dallas Zoo announces birth of klipspringer

The Dallas Zoo announced the birth of a female calf Klipspringer.

The newest edition to the Klipspringer family, Mitzi, was born May 15, the zoo announced Sunday. The baby, born to first-time parents Clarice and Rudi, is the first Klipspringer calf born at the Dallas Zoo in 23 years.

Meanwhile, the zoo also recently celebrated its eldest Klipspringer’s birthday.

Saba turning 24 is a “remarkable milestone,” according to the zoo, which said Saba is the second-oldest klipspringer across all Association of Zoos and Aquariums institutions.

Klipspringers are dwarf antelope native to Africa’s rocky regions, according to the zoo, and the AZA has referred to klipspringers as “a ballet dancer in antelope form.”

"Both Mitzi and Saba remain in habitats behind the scenes at the Zoo, where our dedicated zoologists provide them with exceptional care, ensuring they are happy and healthy," the zoo said in a statement.