LIVE NOW: 2 Planes Crash Mid-Air During Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport

Dallas Fire-Rescue reported an Alert 3 – Aircraft Emergency, after a mid-air collision involving two historic military planes at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed to the ground at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the FAA.

At this time, No information has been released on the status of the pilots, or whether any injuries were reported from falling debris, and it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

US 67 is closed and traffic is being diverted.

NBC 5 crews are headed to the scene.

This story is developing, check back and refresh this page for updates.

