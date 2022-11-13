‘Wings Over Dallas' Speaks Out Following Fatal Airshow Crash

As the investigation into the fatal plane crash continues, we’re learning more about the organizations involved with the show.

Commemorative Air Force ‘Wings Over Dallas’ put on the Veterans Day airshow. We’ve discovered this isn’t the first time one of their events made headlines.

For years, people have flocked to enjoy the Wings Over Dallas airshows. Saturday’s tragedy has some wondering when and if the shows will continue.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are asking the public for footage of the Saturday crash of two planes during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow.

Many have questions about its regulatory practices.

“One of the things that we would probably most like try to determine is why those aircraft were colatitude in the same airspace at the same time,” said Michael Graham, of the NTSB.

Wings Over Dallas operates cooperatively with the Commemorative Air Force in Dallas. On its website, Wings over Dallas posted a message saying Sunday’s airshow was canceled following the fatal crash.

The statement goes on to say, “The Commemorative Air Force is working with local authorities. The FAA, and the NTSB will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.”

This isn’t the first time an airshow caused concern. In 2016, a piece of an aircraft fell into a man’s backyard during a show put on by Wings Over Dallas.

At the time, a spokesperson with the Commemorative Air Force said the part fell off during landing, and, upon retrieval, there were no injuries to report.

As for the six lives lost here, the NTSB said they’ll leave no stone unturned.

“We’re here to collect interviews with the operations, the airshow operation and the other performers, and that will be part of our analysis over the weeks and months to come,” said Graham.