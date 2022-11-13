Keller Mourns Loss of Former Councilman Who Died in Airshow Crash

One of the victims of Saturday’s mid-air crash at Dallas Executive Airport near U.S. 67 was Terry Barker - a veteran airline pilot and a former Keller City council Member.

“I’m just in shock. I’m in utter disbelief. He’s someone who we’re going to miss tremendously. As a community, we’re all grieving together,” said City of Keller Mayor Armin Mizani.

Mizani shared his heartbreak on social media.

“Barker was a husband, a dad, a recent grandfather, and he was a friend, and someone who provided a lot of guidance for me,” said Mizani.

It’s unclear which of the two vintage warplanes he was in when the collision happened - blanketing the sky above southwest Dallas in gray smoke.

“I did reach out to his wife and expressed my condolences and let her know that she’s got a community behind her. She’s obviously grieving tremendously and so is her family,” said Mizani.

Barker was an Army veteran, and a former city council member, who served from 1999 - 2003. He was also an experienced pilot.

“He was a pilot for American Airlines. He was a captain. He just recently retired in 2020. But he was with American Airlines for 36 years,” said Mizani.

A Veterans Day display with hundreds of American flags will stay up in front of Keller Town Hall for another week to pay tribute to Barker.

He leaves behind a wife, two sons, and a new grandchild.

Mizani said a banner will be placed at the Veterans Day display in Barker’s memory.