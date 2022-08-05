Rangers Award Six Arlington Students $10,000 Scholarships

On Friday the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation announced the six Richard Greene Scholars selected to receive $10,000 scholarships and represent each Arlington ISD high school in an internship program beginning their senior year.

The Richard Greene Scholars Program, named after the former Arlington mayor, was established in 1997 as a collaborative effort between the city and school district to pay tribute to the mayor that led the campaign to keep the Rangers in Arlington, the team said in a press release.

The scholars for the 2022-2023 school year are as follows: Emily Buchele (Lamar High School), Alexis Chukwunyere (Seguin High School), Brett Hoelscher (Arlington High School), Zoey Jackson (Martin High School), Cindy Luu (Bowie High School), and Maite Marin (Sam Houston High School).

The six students will be recognized during the pre-game ceremony on Saturday before the Rangers take on the White Sox at 6:05 p.m.

Over the past 25 years, the program has provided more than $1.3 million in college scholarships to 138 Arlington ISD students along with internships with organizations such as the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce and the Tarrant County Commissioners Court.

The team said that in 2018, the Richard Greene Scholars Program was recognized by the MLB, winning the Allan H. Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence.

To learn more about the program, visit texasrangers.com/youtheducation.