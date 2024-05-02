Protesters rally outside Collin County jail in support of those arrested on UT Dallas campus

A large crowd of Palestinian protesters filled the plaza of the Collin County Jail Thursday morning.

They gathered in support of the 21 people arrested on the campus of the University of Texas Dallas Wednesday evening.

“Being here really puts pressure on them to move the process along,” UT Dallas student Fatima Ahmed said. “It also let the people in there know they are not alone. That there are people out here supporting them and waiting on them to come home.”

Those arrested refused to leave a pro-Palestine protest encampment on the university campus. Police moved in tearing down tents and arresting people. Some were students.

“We did not provoke anyone when we set up our encampment,” UT Dallas student and arrested protester Mousa Najjar said. “We did not stop or impede any traffic. If anything we got a lot of support from the faculty and a lot of support from students and community members across the board.”

The arraignment process took most of the day with cheers each time another protester was released. The supporters were determined to stay until everyone was out.

“Emotions are high,” Ahmed said. “People understandably are getting tired, but they want to be here to support the people that were arrested as well as the people in Palestine and let them know even though they are tired they’re not stopping, not resting, we’ll be here as long as they have to until all the people are released.”

All have been charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass. It’s a charge that doesn't make sense to those arrested.

“Especially as a student that was charged with trespassing on their own campus,” Najjar said.

Now that all have been released the organization hasn't said what their next move will be, but they still stand by their mission.

“We demand that our university not only divest but rejects rhetoric, the racist rhetoric, that governor Greg Abbott has put out against students and Palestine solidarity committees in the state of Texas.”