Prosecutors Hope to Move Aaron Dean Murder Trial Up 2 Months, Hearing Today

Prosecutors waiting to begin the trial for a former Fort Worth police officer charged with murder after shooting a woman in her own home are asking for the trial date to be moved up.

A hearing on the motion will be held in Tarrant County on Friday.

Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean was charged with murder after shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through a window in her home while responding to an open structure call in October 2019. Two days after the shooting Dean resigned from the department. He was later charged with murder and released on a $200,000 bond.

During pretrial motions in December, 297th District Court Judge David Hagerman granted a request from defense attorneys to reset the start date from Jan. 10 to May 16 after they say two essential witnesses were unavailable in January.

Prosecutors are objecting to the four-month delay and are now asking that the trial be moved to March.

In a petition filed Jan. 12, prosecutors said, "The four-month continuance granted by this court exceeds that which was required by defendant’s motion for continuance and unduly delays justice."

Jury selection is currently scheduled for May 9 with the trial scheduled to start seven days later on May 16. Prosecutors are now asking that voir dire be moved to March 14 and for the trial to begin on March 21.

A trial date had originally been set for Nov. 29, 2021, but Dean's defense team said then that they wouldn't be ready for it and the trial was pushed into January. It was moved again due to witness schedules.

Defense attorneys for Dean have also filed a motion to request a change of venue for the trial. Defense attorneys have asked that the trial be moved out of Tarrant County, arguing Dean cannot receive a fair trial due to pre-trial publicity. So far, there has been no ruling on the motion to move the trial.

NBC 5's Frank Heinz, Lili Zheng and Alanna Quillen contributed to this report.