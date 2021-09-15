Atatiana Jefferson

Child Suffered Trauma as Witness to Killing of Atatiana Jefferson, Lawsuit Says

The woman’s 8-year-old nephew was questioned after the October 2019 shooting without parental consent, his mother says

By Krista M. Torralva, The Dallas Morning News

atatiana jefferson
Jefferson Family Photo

The mother of a young boy who witnessed a Fort Worth police officer’s fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson has filed a lawsuit against the ex-officer, the city, and its former police chief and mayor.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal district court says the child, Zion Carr, “suffered extreme and severe mental and emotional distress, anxiety, terror and agony” from watching his aunt die while officers performed CPR.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Authorities also questioned the boy without parental consent, according to the lawsuit, which does not specify the damages being sought.

“At the age of 8, Z.C. was forced to watch the murder of his aunt, Atatiana Jefferson, at the hands of Fort Worth police,” the lawsuit says.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Kaufman County 1 hour ago

Kaufman County Woman Charged With Adult Daughter's Murder: Sheriff

Hispanic Heritage Month 2 hours ago

How to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in North Texas

Read the latest on this developing story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Atatiana JeffersonFort WorthFort Worth policezion carr
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us