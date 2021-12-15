Aaron Dean Murder Trial Delayed Until May

The trial for a white former Fort Worth police officer charged with murder after shooting a Black woman through a window of her home has been pushed back another four months.

During pretrial motions on Wednesday, 297th District Court Judge David Hagerman granted a request to move the trial and reset the start date from Jan. 10 to May 16.

Aaron Dean was charged with murder after shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through a window in her home while responding to an open structure call in October 2019.

A neighbor called Fort Worth Police because the front door of Jefferson’s home was ajar. Body camera video released by Fort Worth Police at the time shows Dean never announced himself as a police officer. Jefferson was inside playing video games with her young nephew. According to family, Jefferson was worried someone was in her backyard, grabbed a gun, and looked out a bedroom window.

Two days after the shooting Dean resigned from the department. He was later charged with murder and released on a $200,000 bond.

A trial date had originally been set for Nov. 29, but Dean's defense team said last month they wouldn't be ready for it and the trial was pushed into next month with jury selection expected to begin Jan. 4. Now, jury selection will begin on May 9.

During Wednesday's push for a continuance, the defense told Hagerman two essential witnesses were unavailable at this time and asked for the trial to be rescheduled. The judge met with defense attorneys in private to discuss why these particular witnesses were so important and why there were no alternatives before granting the continuance.

Hagerman said the move was "not an indefinite delay" and said he will grant no more delays in the trial.

A motion to request a change of venue for the trial was not being heard Wednesday, Hagerman said. Defense attorneys have asked that the trial be moved out of Tarrant County, arguing Dean cannot receive a fair trial due to pre-trial publicity.

“There exists in (Tarrant) county so great a prejudice against Mr. Dean that he cannot receive a fair and impartial trial,” Dean's attorneys wrote.

NBC 5's Alanna Quillen and Frank Heinz contributed to this report.