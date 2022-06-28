Surprise! Tarrant County Mom Left ‘Speechless' After Sonogram Reveals Second Baby

A Tarrant County mom got pregnant while she was already pregnant, and now the birth story of the North Texas couple is going viral.

Cara and Blake Winhold wanted to expand their family after their now 3-year-old son, Wyatt, was born.

Their next three pregnancies ended in miscarriage, one of which, Cara says, almost killed her.

“They told me that if I would've waited another 30 minutes at home, I probably would've died here,” she recalled.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

When the couple got pregnant again in March 2021, they say they didn’t have the excitement that typically comes with news of a pregnancy.

“It’s tough to kind of believe it after you lost several so many, especially with how traumatic it was,” Blake Winhold said.

At five weeks, a sonogram showed Cara was carrying one child. A second scan weeks later revealed more.

“She said, ‘OK, there’s the heartbeat, nice and strong,’ and she's like, ‘Well, let’s check out the other one,’” Cara explained. “I cried. I was shocked.”

“I was just basically speechless,” Blake said.

This isn't a typical "twin" tale.

The Winholds say they were told the boys were conceived about a week apart.

It's a rare process called superfetation, when a second, new pregnancy occurs during an existing one.

“Although they were born at the same time, they're technically twins. They were two different conceptions,” Blake said.

“With everything that's happened to us, they're a miracle to me, to both of us,” Cara said.

Twins Colson and Cayden were born in October just six minutes apart, “But they look like different age babies,” Blake said.

Colson wears clothes meant for an 18- to 24-month-old child. Cayden wears meant for a 6- to 9-month-old.

At eight months old, both are healthy are happy with a birth story for the ages.

“It’s just kind of taught me to let things happen as they're supposed to,” Cara said.