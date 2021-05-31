Dallas

Police Search for Gunman Who Shot Pregnant Woman

The mother and baby are both in stable condition, police say

Dallas Police Department

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot a pregnant woman as she was leaving church Sunday afternoon.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant, was taken to a local hospital, where doctors delivered the baby, police said. The mother and baby are both in stable condition.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. in the parking lot as the woman left church. Police said the woman was caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

Police are asking for the public's help to find a black Ford Focus and a champagne-colored Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dallas police Det. Leland Limbaugh at 469-849-3758 or leland.limbaugh@dallascityhall.com.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
