Police Search for Gunman Who Shot Pregnant Woman

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot a pregnant woman as she was leaving church Sunday afternoon.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant, was taken to a local hospital, where doctors delivered the baby, police said. The mother and baby are both in stable condition.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. in the parking lot as the woman left church. Police said the woman was caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

Police are asking for the public's help to find a black Ford Focus and a champagne-colored Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dallas police Det. Leland Limbaugh at 469-849-3758 or leland.limbaugh@dallascityhall.com.