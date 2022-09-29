Police Praise Vigilant Neighbors in Case of 79-Year-Old Woman Who Was Tied Up During Burglary

The family of an elderly woman who was tied up while her home was burglarized in Collin County is expressing gratitude for the quick action of neighbors and police.

Police in Murphy are now investigating whether the suspects are tied to other crimes in the area.

Residents in the well-established neighborhood along Starlite Drive in Murphy expressed surprise at the crime that took place here Tuesday morning.

“I was shocked that it would happen here,” said neighbor John Cantrell. “They picked the wrong neighborhood because everybody looks out for everybody around here and the neighbors down the street saw a car that looked out of place and called the police.”

Fortunately, vigilant neighbors noticed an unfamiliar vehicle circling the road and then parking in the driveway of a home, so they called the homeowner’s family and police who rushed over.

“[Officers] saw some individuals were exiting the garage with masks and they actually had socks on their hands,” said Murphy Police Chief Chris Chandler.

Police then arrested Jorge Morales, 36, of Sachse and Albert Silva, 27, of Royce City.

Both are charged with burglary of a habitation and unlawful restraint.

Officers then found the victim, a 79-year-old woman, inside the house with her hands tied behind her back. The victim said she was tied up but otherwise not harmed, according to Chandler.

Her grandson told NBC 5 that she is very shaken up but wants to thank the police and her neighbors for their quick actions.

The burglars, he says, broke in and kept asking for a man by name. They also demanded to know where the guns and money were, according to the woman’s grandson.

“She’s a sweetheart,” said Cantrell of his neighbor. “She gets out and mows her own yard, can’t weigh but 90 pounds, but she’ll get out in the heat of summer and mow.”

Murphy detectives are now investigating whether the duo may be behind at least one other crime the same day.

According to online criminal records, Silva has a 2008 possession of cocaine charge out of Dallas County.

There are no criminal records online for Morales.

Chief Chandler is praising the quick actions of neighbors and police, including officers from nearby Parker who responded quickly.

“We’re about to have our national night out on Tuesday night so that’s one of the messages we’re going to drive home: Know your neighbors. That way, when something out of the ordinary happens you’ll know,” he said.

Silva and Morales are in jail, charged with burglary and unlawful restraint.

Additional charges are expected.