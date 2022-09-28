2 Charged in Collin County Home Invasion

Two men are in custody Wednesday, accused of breaking into a Collin County home, tying the hands of the elderly woman who lived there and stealing her belongings, police say.

A news release from the City of Murphy said officers were called at 11:10 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had parked behind a home in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.

The responding officers found two men leaving the home through the back garage door wearing masks and carrying property.

After detaining the men, the officers went inside to find the elderly woman who lived there with her hands tied behind her back. She told the officers the two men broke into her home, tied her up and proceeded to ransack her home, looking for items to steal, the release said.

The men, identified by police as 36-year-old Jorge Morales of Sachse and 27-year-old Albert Silva of Royce City, were arrested on charges of burglary and unlawful restraint. They were booked into the Wylie Jail.

The woman was unharmed, police said.