The Garland Police Department is offering a reward for information that helps to locate a 14-year-old capital murder suspect.

According to Garland police, Abel Acosta is wanted for shooting four teenagers on Dec. 26, 2021.

Police said Acosta entered a convenience store in the 700 block of West Walnut Street just after 7:30 p.m. and shot four teenagers, killing three and injuring the fourth.

Investigators do not know Acosta's whereabouts and need the public's help, police said.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Acosta's arrest.

Law enforcement officials rarely release the identity of juvenile suspects.

“However because of the extenuating circumstances, the nature of the incident and the risk to the public the court has authorized the release of his information so we can locate his whereabouts,” Garland Police Public Information Officer Lt. Pedro Barineau said.

Acosta is described by police as a light-skinned Hispanic male with dark hair, brown eyes, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs around 125 pounds.

According to police, Abel's father, Richard Acosta, was seen driving Abel to the convenience store that night and then fleeing with him after the shooting.

Richard Acosta turned himself in on Dec. 27 and was charged with capital murder for his involvement in the shooting.

He is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on a bond of $3,000,000.

Police said anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Abel Acosta is encouraged to call Homicide Investigator Lucas Shupe at 972-485-4869.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.