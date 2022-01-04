garland homicide

Attorney Says Evidence Will Show Father Arrested in Garland Slayings Didn't Know 14-Year-Old Had Gun

Abel Acosta remains a fugitive days after police named the boy their suspect in the fatal shootings of three teens and wounding of a fourth at a Texaco gas station Dec. 26. Experts say authorities are likely pulling out all the stops to find him

By Kelli Smith and Maggie Prosser - The Dallas Morning News

Abel Acosta and Richard Acosta Jr.
The Dallas Morning News

An attorney for a father facing a capital murder charge on suspicion of driving his son to a gas station where the 14-year-old allegedly shot and killed three teenagers said Monday that he believes the evidence will show the father is innocent and didn’t know his son had a gun.

Richard Acosta Jr., 33, was arrested last week. Police said he drove his son, Abel Elias Acosta, to and from the Texaco station in the 700 block of West Walnut Street, near downtown Garland, where four teens were shot, three fatally on Dec. 26.

The father’s attorney, Heath Harris, said he believes the evidence will show that his client didn’t know that his son “was going to do what he did.”

