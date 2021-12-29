14-Year-Old Sought in Garland Triple Murder, Is ‘Armed and Dangerous': PD

Garland police on Wednesday released the name and picture of the 14-year-old accused of opening fire Sunday into a convenience store, killing three teens and injuring a fourth.

Abel Elias Acosta, 14, was revealed as the shooter in the Dec. 26 incident, according to a news release. He is considered armed and dangerous and remains at large, police said.

Law enforcement officials rarely release the identity of juvenile suspects, "but due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public, the court has authorized the release of his information," a police statement read.

Abel Acosta is described by police as a light-skinned Hispanic male with dark hair, brown eyes, approximately 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

Acosta's father, Richard Acosta, surrendered to police this week and faces a charge of capital murder, accused of driving his son to and from the scene, police said.

A 14-year-old boy taken into custody earlier this week was determined not to be the shooter but "remains a person of interest in the investigation," police said.

Abel Acosta is "actively evading capture," and a $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest, said Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau, a police spokesman.

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of Abel is encouraged to call 911 immediately. Tips may be made anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

