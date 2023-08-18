Planned power outages for Sanger and Argyle in Denton County

Power outages are planned in two North Texas cities, one because of the strain on the grid during the intense heatwave, the other because of enormous growth.

POWER OUTAGES IN SANGER FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

The City of Sanger posted a message for residents on its website warning of planned power outages Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"While this heat is hard on us, it also puts strain on our system. To help reduce some of that strain, the City of Sanger Electric customers may experience rolling power outages," the message on the website reads.

The outages are planned for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The city encourages residents to continue to conserve energy to help reduce the time span for outages.

ONCOR PLANNED OUTAGE FOR ARGYLE FRIDAY NIGHT

Oncor put residents in Argyle on notice that there's a planned power outage Friday night.

Oncor says it's increasing the capacity of equipment that serves the Town of Argyle and the outage is needed to "safely complete the upgrades."

Power will be disrupted starting at 11 p.m. Friday and power will remain out until upgrades are completed, which isn't expected to take more than five hours.

"Oncor has agreed to complete this project in the middle of the night to provide the least disruption to households and take advantage of lower temperatures," according to a statement on Argyle's website.

Oncor says the same homeowners who experienced an outage on Thursday from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be affected again.

"Because of the extreme growth in our area, an autotransformer installed a year ago has already reached its maximum capacity. This upgrade will facilitate the installation of two larger autotransformers to meet the current needs while allowing room for expansion," Oncor said.

Oncor says while the outages aren't ideal if the equipment isn't replaced and fails, the power would be out for 18 hours for replacement and repairs.