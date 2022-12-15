Plane Crash Reported Near Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

A plane crashed Thursday morning in White Settlement near the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base and Lockheed Martin facility, according to police.

NBC 5 was told the pilot ejected, though his or her condition is not known.

Police told NBC 5 that US Navy Police and Lockheed Martin asked them to help clear an area near White Settlement Road and Spur 341/Lockheed Boulevard at about 10:15 a.m.

The type of plane has not yet been confirmed, though from Texas Sky Ranger it appears that a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II came to a stop off in the grass off the southwest side of runway 18/36.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The F-35 fighter jet is assembled at the facility immediately to the west of the base.

Further details about the incident have not been confirmed by Lockheed Martin or officials at NAS JRB.

NBC 5 News

SECOND CRASH IN AS MANY YEARS

This is the second plane to come down near the base in as many years. In September 2021, a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer out of Corpus Christi crashed in Lake Worth. Both pilots ejected and survived the crash, though they were injured.

Earlier this year, cockpit video of the September 2021 crash was released.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update.