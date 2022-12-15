Pilot Ejects From F-35 at Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

A pilot ejected from a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet at the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Thursday morning, White Settlement police say.

White Settlement Chief of Police Christoper Cook said they were called at 10:15 a.m. by U.S. Navy Police and Lockheed Martin to help clear onlookers away a roadway adjacent to the runway while officials responded and investigated an incident with an aircraft.

According to Cook, a Lockheed-owned jet suffered some sort of malfunction that forced the pilot to eject the aircraft. Cook said the pilot's ejected seat and parachute were visible near the aircraft which came to a stop in the grass along the southwest side of the runway, near White Settlement Road and Spur 341/Lockheed Boulevard.

Cook said the pilot safely ejected but had no other information about the pilot's condition.

Lockheed Martin assembles the fighter jet at a facility immediately to the west of the base and share the north-south 18/36 runway with the joint reserve base.

"We are aware of the F-35B crash on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth and understand that the pilot ejected successfully," Lockheed Martin said in a statement. "Safety is our priority, and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol."

Further details about the incident have not been confirmed by Lockheed Martin or officials at NAS JRB.

NBC 5 News

SECOND INCIDENT IN AS MANY YEARS

This is the second plane to come down near the base in as many years. In September 2021, a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer out of Corpus Christi crashed in Lake Worth. Both pilots ejected and survived the crash, though they were injured.

Earlier this year, a cockpit video of the September 2021 crash was released.