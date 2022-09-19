Lake Worth

Cockpit Video Shows Military Jet Striking Bird Before Crashing in Lake Worth Last Year

Both pilots ejected from the plane before it crashed

By NBC DFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Newly released video shows a military training jet colliding with a bird moments before crashing into a Lake Worth neighborhood in September of last year.

The Chief of Naval Air Training released the cockpit video on Monday, the one-year anniversary of the crash.

The Navy T-45C Goshawk was on a routine training flight from Corpus Christi International Airport when it flew into a large bird while on its descent about one mile north of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

In the video, one of the pilots can be heard yelling an expletive before alarms sound in the cockpit.

"We are trying to make it to the runway," a pilot's voice said over the radio. "Yeah, we're not gonna make it. We're gonna eject," the pilot said seconds later as the plane rapidly descended toward the neighborhood below.

Both pilots managed to eject from the plane seconds before it crashed. One pilot was found badly burned in the powerlines with his parachute. The other pilot was found in a nearby neighborhood, police said at the time.

Three homes were damaged but no one on the ground was seriously injured.

The jet was based at Naval Air Station Kingsville, near Corpus Christi.

This article tagged under:

Lake WorthFort WorthTarrant Countynasjrbchief of naval air training
