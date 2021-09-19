Lake Worth

Military Plane Crashes in Lake Worth Neighborhood, Injuries Reported: Officials

By Claire Cardona

NBC 5 News

At least two people are injured and two homes are damaged after a military plane crashed in Lake Worth neighborhood Sunday morning, officials said.

Two to three people were being treated for injuries and two homes were "heavily damaged" in the 2000 block of Tejas Trail, according to Fort Worth police and fire officials.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

One person is in critical condition and was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. The second person was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, according to MedStar.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas Police Department 2 hours ago

Dallas Officer Arrested on DWI Charge in Lewisville: Police

Dallas 2 hours ago

1 Dead, 5 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Deep Ellum: Police

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Lake Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us