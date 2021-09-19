Military Plane Crashes in Lake Worth Neighborhood, Injuries Reported: Officials

At least two people are injured and two homes are damaged after a military plane crashed in Lake Worth neighborhood Sunday morning, officials said.

Two to three people were being treated for injuries and two homes were "heavily damaged" in the 2000 block of Tejas Trail, according to Fort Worth police and fire officials.

One person is in critical condition and was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. The second person was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, according to MedStar.

