One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mesquite

An officer-involved shooting left one person dead during a stolen vehicle investigation in Mesquite early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a convenience store at the corner of Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard and Cartwright Road in South Mesquite.

Mesquite police said one of their officers discovered a stolen vehicle and followed the driver to the corner store parking lot. Another car was following as well and parked at the same location.

Police said after the officer approached the stolen vehicle, a confrontation occurred between him and six suspects on the scene. Police confirmed the officer fired his gun, killing one suspect. The officer, who was the only person on the scene at the time, was not injured.

It’s unknown what led the officer to fire his weapon, but body camera footage is part of the evidence that is being gathered, police said.

ON SCENE: @MesquitePD_TX our investigating an officer involved shooting. Happened around 3 AM, Officer was following a stolen vehicle to corner store. Confrontation with 6 suspects turned into gunfire - one suspect dead, three detained and two at large. Updates on air @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/Gz8vij5lGp — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) December 14, 2023

Mesquite Police said three others were detained at the scene and two additional suspects fled the location. A Texas DPS helicopter spent several hours searching the neighborhood for them but was eventually called off the search.

"Officers are constantly having to make split decisions," said Lt. Brandon Ricketts with the Mesquite Police Department. "This is what I wouldn't say a routine call, but this is something that we come across quite a bit. A typical call in a night can turn it into a deadly event in a matter of seconds."

Mesquite PD said the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office has been notified as per protocol for officer-involved shootings.

The officer has been put on administrative leave as this investigation continues.