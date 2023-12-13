Burglary suspect dies by suicide after shootout with Fort Worth police

One person is dead after he shot himself during a shootout with Fort Worth police on Tuesday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were notified of a burglar alarm at a business in the 700 block of North Beach Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said during the initial investigation, responding officers identified an adult male as a possible suspect at the business. The suspect then fled from officers on foot northbound on North Beach Street, police said.

According to police, the suspect fired a handgun multiple times at officers during the pursuit, and three officers returned fire.

Police said the pursuit ended when the suspect fell near an embankment along the Highway 121 frontage road.

The suspect then shot himself in the head and officers immediately rendered medical aid, police said.

According to police, the suspect was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said officers were able to locate a weapon at the scene, and no officers or other members of the community were injured during this incident.