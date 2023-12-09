‘Family violence' call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Grand Prairie

A woman is dead, and a Grand Prairie Police officer has been placed on administrative leave following a shooting Saturday night.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, officers received a call around 7:10 p.m. about family violence with an assault in progress in the 1200 block of Tripoli Trail.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they met with a woman who escaped the home through a window and moved her to a safe location.

Police reported that, while speaking to the victim, another woman emerged from the home and approached them with a handgun pointed at them.

"Fearing for their lives and the life of the victim," Grand Prairie Police said, an officer fired their weapon and struck the armed woman. Officers said they rendered aid to the suspect, but she ultimately died at the scene from her injuries.

The name of the suspect will be released pending notification of next kin.

The department said the officer who shot the suspect has been placed on routine administrative leave, and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office Officer‐Involved Shooting Team is conducting an independent investigation.

The Grand Prairie Police Department's Office of Professional Standards will conduct a concurrent administrative investigation.