Officer Injured in Shooting During Traffic Stop; Suspect At-Large

Authorities are searching for a man they say shot a police officer during a traffic stop in Wise County Sunday night.

Wise County sheriff's deputies and Rhome police pulled over two people on a motorcycle, at least one of whom matched the suspect description in a home invasion in the area Saturday night, near the intersection Farm-to-Market roads 407 and 2264, according to Wise County Sheriff Lance Akin.

Akin said the driver of the motorcycle got off the bike and fired "a couple of shots" at officers and a Rhome police officer was struck in the leg. The injured officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in stable condition.

The man who shot the officer fled on foot, and authorities were searching for him Sunday night.

A female passenger of the motorcycle was taken into custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.