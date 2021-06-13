Wise County

Officer Injured in Shooting During Traffic Stop; Suspect At-Large

A Rhome police officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition

Authorities are searching for a man they say shot a police officer during a traffic stop in Wise County Sunday night.

Wise County sheriff's deputies and Rhome police pulled over two people on a motorcycle, at least one of whom matched the suspect description in a home invasion in the area Saturday night, near the intersection Farm-to-Market roads 407 and 2264, according to Wise County Sheriff Lance Akin.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Akin said the driver of the motorcycle got off the bike and fired "a couple of shots" at officers and a Rhome police officer was struck in the leg. The injured officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in stable condition.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

south fort worth 4 hours ago

4 Injured After Crash Flips Ambulance Onto Its Side: MedStar

Downtown Dallas 5 hours ago

3 Injured in Downtown Dallas Rollover Crash

The man who shot the officer fled on foot, and authorities were searching for him Sunday night.

A female passenger of the motorcycle was taken into custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Wise CountyRhomenew fairview
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us