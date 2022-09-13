northwest isd

Northwest ISD to Hold Special Meeting After Superintendent Death

By Jacob Reyes

The Northwest ISD Board of Trustees has named David Hicks as its lone finalist for the district's superintendent job.

The Northwest ISD School Board meeting is set to host a special meeting Thursday after the school district’s superintendent died, the district announced in a press release.

Dr. David Hicks died on Friday following a medical emergency. Hick had only served the position since May after serving as the head of Sherman ISD for six years before.

“Man of you quickly came to appreciate his kindness and earnestness, traits that made him an excellent leader and friend,” the school district said in a statement. “Our board is committed to supporting the HIcks family in their time of need, as well as you as the teachers and staff of Northwest ISD and our students and community as a whole.”

At the special meeting Thursday, officials will consider interim or acting superintendent options and in the coming weeks, will begin the process of selecting a new permanent superintendent in the coming weeks. As the board continues to grieve and given the unexpected nature of Hicks’ passing, no timeline has been confirmed yet. 

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

NORTHWEST ISD

northwest isd Sep 9

Northwest ISD Superintendent Dies Unexpectedly

northwest isd Mar 29

Northwest ISD Names Lone Finalist for Superintendent

northwest isd Sep 29, 2021

Northwest ISD Superintendent to Retire After 2021-22 School Year

This article tagged under:

northwest isd
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us