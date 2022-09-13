Northwest ISD to Hold Special Meeting After Superintendent Death

The Northwest ISD School Board meeting is set to host a special meeting Thursday after the school district’s superintendent died, the district announced in a press release.

Dr. David Hicks died on Friday following a medical emergency. Hick had only served the position since May after serving as the head of Sherman ISD for six years before.

“Man of you quickly came to appreciate his kindness and earnestness, traits that made him an excellent leader and friend,” the school district said in a statement. “Our board is committed to supporting the HIcks family in their time of need, as well as you as the teachers and staff of Northwest ISD and our students and community as a whole.”

At the special meeting Thursday, officials will consider interim or acting superintendent options and in the coming weeks, will begin the process of selecting a new permanent superintendent in the coming weeks. As the board continues to grieve and given the unexpected nature of Hicks’ passing, no timeline has been confirmed yet.