Northwest ISD Superintendent to Retire After 2021-22 School Year

Northwest ISD will soon start searching for a new district leader.

Current superintendent Dr. Ryder Warren, has submitted his retirement notice, effective June 30, 2022.

Warren has been the superintendent of Northwest ISD since 2016.

According to Northwest ISD, he has championed initiatives that empower students to achieve personal success in their futures.

Under his leadership, Northwest ISD focused on key academic areas like literacy as well as college, career, military, and life readiness, the district said.

The district also expanded Dr. Warren's guidance, with successful bond packages passed thanks to community support in 2017 and 2020. The district added between 1,000 to 2,000 students a year during his tenure as superintendent.

"There is no way to express enough thanks to you for giving my family and me the opportunity to serve the children, the staff and the families of NISD," Dr. Warren wrote in his retirement letter to the board.

Dr. Warren came to Northwest ISD after serving as superintendent of Midland ISD, Marble Falls ISD, Crane ISD and Thorndale ISD. He was previously a teacher, coach, and principal before advancing into district administration ranks, Northwest ISD said.

According to Northwest ISD, a tentative timeline for finding a new district leader includes selecting a search firm at an upcoming board meeting before interviewing applicants in the second semester.

A lone finalist will be named in the spring, with a state-mandated 21-day waiting period to follow before that person is officially hired.

Northwest ISD will release additional information about the superintendent search as decisions are made.