Northwest ISD Names Lone Finalist for Superintendent

The Northwest ISD Board of Trustees has named its lone finalist for the district's superintendent job.

David Hicks currently serves as Superintendent of the Sherman ISD, a role he has held for the past six years.

A press release from the district states that "Hicks has 33 years of experience in education, starting his career as a teacher. Prior to entering district administration ranks, he spent more than 20 years directly supporting students and teachers at the campus level. Dr. Hicks began his path in education as a middle school history teacher in Carrolton-Farmers Branch ISD before transitioning into campus leadership. He served as principal or assistant principal at all campus levels - elementary, middle and high - in Carrolton-Farmers Branch ISD and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD."

"Northwest ISD has an incredible reputation for attracting outstanding educators and providing a world-class education for its students," Hicks said. "I am excited to join the team and help further the district's reputation for excellence. My granddaughter will one day be a Peterson Mustang, and my wife and I are looking forward to making NISD our new home."

Hicks will replace Ryder Warren, current superintendent of Northwest ISD, who plans to retire this school year.

The district said Hicks will work with Warren to learn more about Northwest ISD, including meeting with district and campus leadership, teachers, and local government leaders.

Because of state law, Hicks will remain the lone finalist for superintendent for 21 days before the school board can officially offer him the position. Tentatively, he will begin in the role in May.