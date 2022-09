Northwest ISD Superintendent, Dr. David Hicks, died unexpectedly Friday, according to the district.

The district released a statement Friday evening saying Hicks died unexpectedly after a medical emergency.

Northwest ISD is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dr. David Hicks, our superintendent, whose life ended unexpectedly on September 9 after a medical emergency. Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact on the staff and students of Northwest ISD, and we will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/KhI0st4y20 — Northwest ISD (@NorthwestISD) September 10, 2022

In the statement, the district said "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact on the staff and students of Northwest ISD, and we will miss him dearly."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Hicks was hired in April.