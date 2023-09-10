Northaven Trail Bridge placed over US 75 in Dallas

The main lanes of US 75 between Royal Ln and Forest Ln reopened Sunday afternoon after a planned 20-hour closure to place a bridge designed to improve connectivity for thousands of pedestrians and cyclists.

The Northaven Trail Bridge is a $9.3 million project between the city of Dallas, TXDOT and the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG).

Heavy equipment and crews began working to place the bridge structure, which was assembled nearby, over the main lanes of northbound and southbound 75 beginning on Saturday evening.

Dallas District 11 councilmember Jaynie Schultz says the placement of the bridge over the weekend is the culmination of efforts years in the making.

“It’s so exciting and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see engineering, partnership, the future all in one moment,” Schultz said.

Work on the bridge is projected to start in June 2021.

Scott Carnes serves on the board of Friends of Northaven Trail, the non-profit working with the city and TXDOT to help connect the trail on the west of 75 to two other prominent trails, Cottonwood Creek Trail and White Rock Creek Trial on the east side.

“This is a huge asset for the city and for all of the people that live in the city,” Carnes said. “We’re so excited to have this in place.”

With the 201-foot arch pedestrian bridge in place, crews will spend the next six weeks tying it into the trail ahead of an expected late October opening.