Groundbreaking Held for Bridge Over US 75 That Will Link Dallas Trails

Local leaders celebrated the official groundbreaking Saturday of a bridge that will link the pedestrian and bike trails on either side of U.S. Highway 75 in Dallas.

The bridge, which is scheduled to open in 2023, will go over the highway to join the Northaven Trail on the west of the highway with the White Rock Creek and Cottonwood trails on the east side, as well the SoPac Trail.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Parks build bridges because we link the public with open space and nature and beauty and building communities, and that's just metaphoric," Dallas Park and Recreation board President Calvert Collins-Bratton said. "Now we are literally building a bridge from east to west, which as we all known in Dallas, it's very hard to get east to west."

Texas Department of Transportation commissioners approved construction of the approximately half-mile Northaven Trail Bridge in March. Construction is expected to begin later this spring, according to Friends of Northaven Trail.

The $9.3-million project is a partnership with the city of Dallas, Dallas County, North Central Texas Council of Governments, TxDOT and Friends of Northaven Trail.