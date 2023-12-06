North Texas organization helps parents who voluntarily place children into their care

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said a little girl dropped off at a Dallas hospital emergency room on Monday is in foster care as they search for her family.

The DFPS said the child was dropped off at the emergency room at Baylor Medical Center Dallas on Monday, possibly by her mother.

The child is believed to be six years old and named Alejandra. Still, no other information has been provided, and officials said the girl couldn't give any additional identifying information.

It's unknown why the child was left, but there are organizations in North Texas that help families who may feel like they have no other options.

"When I see that child, I think about the desperation of the mother, and what maybe led you to make that sort of decision and so, my heart is for that little girl and the confusion that she's probably experiencing right now. But also for the mother, whomever it was that dropped her off," said Cassie McQuitty, CEO of Christ's Haven for Children.

The non-profit has been around for 70 years and is a children's home in Keller for displaced youth. The campus looks and operates like a neighborhood where as many as eight children live in a home and are cared for by house parents who work there.

The organization is not involved in the case of the little girl left at the hospital. It offers voluntary placement for families and is not a DFPS-contracted facility.

"The majority of who we serving right now is poverty-related neglect. Someone has, whether it's a parent or a caregiver, they've come up against some unforeseen circumstances and they can't provide for their children," said Cassie McQuitty, CEO of Christ's Haven for Children.

Christ's Haven offers short and long-term solutions for infants to 24-year-olds. The goal is to provide counseling and other resources to help bring families back together.

"I sit with those moms, I see the difficult decision and the tears in their eyes and the painful thing of driving away, but I also just commend them for raising their hand when they needed the help," expressed McQuitty.

She said parents or guardians reach out to them, and they go through the process to see what is happening with the family, whether it's poverty-related, a crisis, or an unsafe situation.

"Being a mom of two girls myself, I would often ask the question like, 'How could someone make this decision?' And over my time here, I think what I've really learned is that that is the bravest most selfless decision a parent can make and I would implore people who are parents to ask yourself, would you be brave enough to make that choice and to raise your hand and say, ''I'm not providing the kind of life that these kids deserve?' Or 'I'm not in a place where they're safe? What can I do?' and really take that stigma away from those families and our heart is for those families that we serve," said McQuitty.

Christ's Haven said it's unique because it walks alongside the families seeking help and serving by providing residential care and a resource center.

"They place their child with us and we care for them as our own children until mom or dad can come back around. We also have our family resource center if you're facing food insecurity, or a moment of crisis, we can come alongside the family and keep them together through providing meal boxes, crisis counseling, free parent and caregiver webinars and education series," explained McQuitty.

She said they've seen a 30% increase in calls for services in the past two years.

"I think it tells us that there are families in a lot of desperate situations, looking for solutions, looking for ways to take care of their kids, and you know, I just really encourage people to do that, to reach out because we're going to help you find the resources that are out there," said McQuitty.

She said while they're at capacity, they still offer ways for people to find help around North Texas.

"I just want people to know is that if you find yourself at that desperate point, or you know someone that's there, there are resources out there, not to be ashamed, not to be scared, to raise your hand and let people come alongside you and do what needs to happen for your kid and that looks different for every family," said McQuitty.