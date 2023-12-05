Texas DFPS looking for the family of a girl, 6, left in Baylor Dallas ER

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for help finding the family of a child left in a hospital emergency room.

The DFPS said the child was dropped off at the emergency room at Baylor Medical Center Dallas on Monday, possibly by her mother.

The child is believed to be 6 years old and named Alejandra, but no other information has been provided and officials said the girl wasn't able to give any other identifying information.

Anyone with information about the girl's identity or her family is asked to call please contact Maria Villegas with the Texas DFPS at 214-901-4649.