North Texans Preparing for Biggest Holiday Since Start of Pandemic

Nearly 2.5 million Americans will board airplanes, up almost 600% from last year.

American Airlines expects about 3,200 flights at DFW Airport this weekend.

After more than a year of waiting, people in North Texas and across the country are preparing for the biggest holiday since the vaccine rollout.

Travel experts predict 37 million people will get away this weekend with nearly 2.5 million Americans boarding airplanes, which is up almost 600% from last year.

This travel boom as more states lift mask restrictions across the country.

Millions of people are planning to hit the roads, rails and skies over the Memorial Day weekend, the first big holiday since many have been fully vaccinated.

New York is sending mobile vaccination busses to the beach and Connecticut's governor is encouraging people to enjoy the summer. In North Texas, almost everywhere you look there are signs that summer is near, many feeling a greater sense of appreciation for what this holiday will look like, compared to last year.

The Vice president of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport hub operations for American Airlines says they will be welcoming back about 3,200 flights over the Memorial Day weekend. System-wide, American Airlines will be operating about 22,000 flights.

President Jow Biden wants 70% of all adult Americans to have received at least one shot, by July 4. Already about half of all states are on track to make that deadline.