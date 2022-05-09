Dallas Considers New Ordinance to Crack Down on Dallas Party Promoters

The City of Dallas is taking its crackdown on the planners of mass gatherings to the next level.

A new ordinance is being proposed on Monday, aimed at preventing another rash of deadly shootings that happened at unauthorized parties in the last two months.

The Commercial Promoter Ordinance will be presented by Dallas Police Assistant Chief Michael Igo at the Public Safety Committee meeting at 1 p.m.

City leaders said it is a culmination of talks other promoters have conducted with Dallas police to find a solution.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The push to crackdown on party promoters picked up steam a month ago when one person was killed and 16 others hurt in a shooting at an outdoor concert that police said was unauthorized and out of control.

The City of Dallas and the family of those seriously injured filed two separate lawsuits against the party promoters and the church where the event was held.

Another incident involving an unpermitted gathering happened weeks prior and resulted in another shooting death.

Here are the requirements in the new ordinance proposal:

Promoters must register with the city as a Commercial Promoter

Registration expires after two years and a fee must be paid

Safety Plan required – Promoted events must include an approved safety plan.

General Safety Plan – Serves as the safety plan for promoted events at the venue specified in the plan. It must be signed by the commercial promoter, venue operator, and property owner.

Event-Specific Safety Plan – Required when a venue does not have a General Safety plan on file or if a promoted event type deviates from the General Safety plan on file. May only serve as a safety plan for the promoted event specified by date, time, and location and it must also be signed by the commercial promoter, venue operator, and property owner.

Safety Plan requirements are listed in the ordinance (description of the event, expected attendance, crowd management, security management, medical & first aid, TABC information, etc.)

The ordinance proposal states if promoters don't follow these rules, they could be fined at least $2,000 per violation.

Monday’s ordinance presentation does not make anything official. The next steps involve the city gathering feedback from the community before moving forward.

The public safety committee will also be talking about the city's violent crime reduction plan, an update on the police academy seeking major donations, and how Dallas Fire Rescue is responding to opioid overdoses.

That meeting begins at 1 p.m. Monday.