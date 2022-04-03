One Killed, Multiple Others Injured in Shooting at Dallas Concert Venue

One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a concert in Southern Dallas on Saturday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at an outdoor concert venue in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived they learned that multiple victims were shot while attending the concert.

As of Sunday morning, officers have confirmed that 10 people were shot and were subsequently transported to area hospitals, police said.

According to police, one person has been pronounced dead after the shooting.

Police said three of the individuals shot were minors.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.