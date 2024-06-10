As we head into the busy summer swimming months, there’s a new report out with some eye-opening reminders for parents.

Drowning continues to be the leading cause of unintentional death for kids ages 1 to 4.

That’s according to the annual drowning and submersion report released today by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The government agency is revamping its call to families with young children to make water safety a priority, particularly as they spend more time in and around pools during the summer.

“We just want to remind folks to be careful when they're going to the water and to make sure they're watching the kids,” said Alex Hoehn-Saric, chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, during an interview with NBC 5. “Having somebody designated as a water watcher is really important. So, [that person] is not looking at the phone or not reading a book. That's a role that can be traded off among people as well."

CPSC’s latest data for the U.S. show the following for children younger than 15 years of age:

Between 2018 and 2020, there was an average of 371 pool- or spa-related fatal drownings reported per year.

The number of fatal drownings in 2020 was 340, down approximately 7% from the previous year when 367 fatal child drownings occurred.

The number of estimated non-fatal drowning injuries in 2022 was 6,400, which was statistically the same as 2021.

Additionally, the report highlighted drowning hazards in children younger than 5 years of age:

On average, from 2020 through 2022, there were an estimated 6,300 pool- or spa-related, hospital emergency department (ED)-treated, nonfatal drowning injuries each year.

76% of these nonfatal drowning injuries involved children younger than 5 years of age.

Pool- or spa-related fatal child drownings involving children younger than 5 years of age increased 10% in 2020 with 279 fatalities reported, compared to 2019 when 254 fatalities were reported.

Of the reported pool- or spa-related fatal child drownings, 75% involved children younger than 5 years of age.

Hoehn-Saric said most of the drownings are reported during what's called "non-swim times" – meaning the child wandered away and accidentally fell into a pool when no one expected it.

He added that these incidents are happening in places like a backyard or apartment pools, which is why adult supervision and pool gates are an absolute must this summer.

In the report – where the location was known, 80% of reported fatal child drownings occurred in residential settings such as the victim’s home, or that of a family member, friend, or neighbor, with 91% of those drownings occurring in those younger than 5 years of age.

"Especially if you're in Dallas and other areas, there are lots of pools around. Maybe you don't have a pool, but your neighbor has a pool. It's making sure that there are layers of protection there because that's where we see a lot of the deaths,” said Hoehn-Saric. “When you think that your kids are watching TV or asleep or doing something else – then they slip out and get into a pool, and unfortunately end up drowning."

The report also highlights stark racial disparities in drowning fatalities. Out of the 63% of all drowning fatalities involving children whose race is identified, African American children made up 21% of all drownings.

For older children – aged 5 to 14 with race identified – 45% of drowning deaths involved African Americans. These data highlight the need to reach historically excluded communities with water safety information and support.

“The fatalities from drowning and non-fatal drowning injuries are still high, so water safety vigilance remains crucially important this summer and all year,” said Hoehn-Saric. “CPSC urges parents and caregivers to follow Pool Safely safety steps. And I especially encourage everyone to use layers of protection. For example, you should install proper barriers, covers, and alarms on or around your pool, as well as designate an adult to always supervise children in the water. CPSC is working to raise awareness with our drowning prevention efforts and to collaborate with diverse communities to get the word out to help reduce pool- and spa-related injuries and fatalities.”

GET PROACTIVE

According to the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services, 34 kids have drowned in Texas so far this year.

In Fort Worth over the weekend, there was a close call at an apartment pool.

Right now, two major organizations in North Texas are ramping up their swim safety programs for the summer.

Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition is offering low-cost swim lesson camps across the city this summer. This program is a water safety and drowning prevention class for people ages 4 to 104 years old who do not know how to swim. The nonprofit partners with the City of Fort Worth, Fort Worth YMCA and The Fort Worth Swim School to offer the affordable swim lessons.

The next session starts on June 18, with two more in July. There are still spots available. Registration is only $13 per participant and each set of classes runs a little over a week. Click here to register.

Click here for a full list of Fort Worth YMCA supported learn-to-swim classes.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is also offering free swim assessments this summer to help families check their child’s swim abilities. Click here to sign up for a free swim assessment.

The Y is also ramping up swim classes all across the metroplex. Click here for a full list of programs to register for, ranging in all swim abilities and ages. For those families who need financial assistance in covering the cost, click here for more details to apply.