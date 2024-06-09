Boy, 6, rescued from drowning in an apartment complex pool in Fort Worth

A little boy was saved from drowning in a swimming pool Saturday night in Fort Worth, according to first responders.

EMTs with the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a reported drowning in the 2800 block of Capella Place just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Emergency personnel arrived to find multiple bystanders who had pulled a 6-year-old boy out of the pool at an apartment complex and were also performing CPR.

The child was reportedly in the pool for two minutes before he was removed from the water.

Authorities said MedStar medics and two firefighters took the boy to Cook Children's Medical Center. As of Sunday, he was awake and alert.

Officials did not say if the child was related to the bystanders or if he was left unattended at the time of the incident.