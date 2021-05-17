New Details in Brutal Murder of 4-Year-Old Boy, Motive still Unknown

There is new information in the brutal murder of a four-year-old boy in far southwest Dallas on Saturday.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Cash Gernon.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dallas police announced an arrest was made on Sunday.

Police arrested Darriynn Brown, 18, and charged him with kidnapping and theft.

The child, police say, was kidnapped from his crib as he slept early Saturday morning.

Kamroon Moori lives in the house where police say the boy was kidnapped.

“He was the sweetest boy ever,” said Moori. “He’d be so happy y’all were here he’d probably come out and say: What’s up y’all?”

Moori said he’s as hurt as he is confused.

“Like why? He was four. Who does this to a four-year-old kid,” he asked. “For what? For what reason? Because you want to be evil?”

Moori explained his mother previously dated Cash’s father.

The boys’ father left the house several months ago leaving Cash and his twin brother in their care.

Dallas police responded to the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive in the Mountain Creek neighborhood.

A woman out on a morning walk made a horrific discovery just before 7 a.m.: a child’s bloodied, lifeless body in the street.

Police say Cash was killed with ‘an edged weapon.’

Just before 11 a.m. Moori’s mother called police to report the missing child.

Moori says he went searching for the child and walked up on the scene eight blocks away and knew it was connected to Cash.

Officers responded and reviewed surveillance video inside Moori’s home showing an unidentified man taking the child from his crib at about 5 a.m., according to the arrest affidavit.

Moori’s mother reportedly identified the suspect in the video as Darriynn Brown.

“We got cameras all over the place in my house,” said Moori. “It shows him coming in, took him while he was asleep. While he was asleep. Carried him out of my house while he was asleep.”

Moori says there was no sign of forced entry and insists he locked his house before going to bed. He also said they installed home surveillance cameras inside the house because they are 'very protective' and because the neighborhood occasionally has problems with crimes.

Police arrested Brown and charged the teen with kidnapping and theft. Brown is not the boys' father.

Detectives anticipate more charges will follow but are awaiting the results of forensic analysis.

Dallas police arrested Darriynn Brown Saturday night in connection to the death of a young boy who was found with multiple wounds earlier in the day in the Mountain Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Video shows the man at the Dallas jail.

Moori said he went to Duncanville High School with the suspect, but that they are not friends.

Brown, he said, is his younger brother’s friend and is known for walking around the neighborhood.

Moori insists the attack was random.

“Yes, random. Out of nowhere,” he said. “No reason for none of this. It’s not from revenge, not from hate, not from none of that.”

He stresses drugs were not involved either.

With many unanswered questions, one thing for certain: The loss of Cash Gernon is senseless.

“He loved to play superheroes,” said an emotional Moori of Cash. “He always thought he was Iron Man.”

Moori says his two teen brothers were removed from the house and taken to their grandmother’s home.

Cash’s twin brother, he says, was also removed by CPS.

Dallas police, late Monday afternoon, said the victim’s brother is with his biological mother who had been searching for the boys for ‘an extended amount of time.’

Dallas police also clarified online rumors suggesting Moori’s mother is the twins’ biological mother, which is not the case.

Police also want to caution the public that fraudulent GoFundMe accounts have been set up. ‘Please verify the source before donating,’ suggested police.

The cause and manner of death is still pending, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Attorney Robbie McClung says she was assigned by a judge to the case today.

McClung said she had not yet met with her client and does not have any information to share publicly at this time.