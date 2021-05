A child has died after being found Saturday morning in the Mountain Creek neighborhood with multiple wounds, Dallas police say.

Officers were called about 7 a.m. to Saddleridge and Wood Homestead drives, where the wounded child was found. The child has been pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not release any additional information about the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.