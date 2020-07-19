New Dallas COVID-19 Testing Site Opens Monday

The city of Dallas is opening a new COVID-19 testing site at Mountain View College Monday, Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Sunday.
The site will open at 10 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. starting Tuesday. According to Johnson, as long as a person is in line by 2 p.m, they will be tested. The site will operate through Saturday.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management partnered with the city for the testing site, Jenkins said, and there are no residency or identification requirements for the tests.
The location of the testing site is 4849 W Illinois Ave, Dallas, TX 75211.
The expected turnaround time for tests at the new testing site is 48-96 hours, Johnson said in a tweet.