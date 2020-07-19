New Dallas COVID-19 Testing Site Opens Monday

The city of Dallas is opening a new COVID-19 testing site at Mountain View College Monday, Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Sunday.

The site will open at 10 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. starting Tuesday. According to Johnson, as long as a person is in line by 2 p.m, they will be tested. The site will operate through Saturday.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management partnered with the city for the testing site, Jenkins said, and there are no residency or identification requirements for the tests.

Another #COVID19 testing location is opening tomorrow from 10am-2pm at Mountain View College, 4849 W Illinois Ave, Dallas, in partnership with @TDEM and @CityOfDallas. There are no residency requirements. Starting Tuesday, the site will operate 8am-2pm through Saturday. — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 19, 2020

The location of the testing site is 4849 W Illinois Ave, Dallas, TX 75211.

The expected turnaround time for tests at the new testing site is 48-96 hours, Johnson said in a tweet.