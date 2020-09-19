Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Crash During Funeral Procession for Slain Security Officer

A member of a private motorcade service was critically injured Saturday while assisting in the funeral procession for a security guard who was fatally shot earlier in the week, police say.

The procession was headed eastbound in the left lane of the 9300 block of Garland Road when a 42-year-old escort rider on a motorcycle was struck by a black Chevy Impala, Dallas police said.

Police said a driver in the procession gave the driver of the Impala a motion to go ahead. The driver of the Impala, a 25-year-old woman, thought the center and right lanes were clear, police said.

When the Impala went ahead, the motorcycle struck the vehicle, and its driver was thrown into a telephone pole and a tree.

The 42-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

The owner of North Texas Motorcade confirmed that one of the group's members was involved in a wreck Saturday.

The procession for Jose Montes, 28, followed a funeral service at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church on Old Gate Lane, near Garland Road.

Montes was to be put to rest Saturday at Calvary Hill Cemetery.

He had been servicing an ATM on Monday outside the Neighborhood Credit Union in the 1500 block of Cockrell Hill Road when he was approached by a man wearing a black jacket with "police" written on the back.

The man, who was carrying a rifle, demanded property and shot Montes. He was seen taking property from an armored vehicle before fleeing in a white Volkswagen Passat, police said.

Montes died at a local hospital.

The shooter remained at-large Saturday.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Detective Tonya McDaniel at 469-261-6790 or email tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.